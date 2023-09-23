1922 Silver Lake Bungalow

A sylvan wall surrounds the secluded entry patio of this 1922 Silver Lake Craftsman Bungalow. Abundant character features oak floors, Batchelder tiles, period details, and a built-in buffet in the dining room. On the main floor, two bedrooms offer versatility. The kitchen boasts refurbished fir cabinets. Upstairs, a primary suite with seagrass flooring, skylights and custom cabinetry awaits. The primary bathroom features a spacious, tiled shower. A lower-level bonus area with a separate entrance offers versatility. Enjoy magical evenings beneath a passionfruit canopy in the backyard, surrounded by drought-resistant landscaping. A Centenarian charmer!

Location: 810 Coronado Terrace, Los Angeles 90026

Asking price: $1,649,000

Year built: 1922

Living area: 1,678 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Central A/C; front patio; oak floors; Batchelder tiles; built-in cabinetry; tiled showers; fir cabinets; bonus space with separate entrance; skylights; seagrass flooring; fruit trees; drought-resistant landscaping; backyard

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

C. “Pinky” Luat Young

213.304.2974

Iampinkyjones@gmail.com

www.pinkyjonesre.com

DRE#: 1439987