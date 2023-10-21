Stylish Pool Home in Studio City Hills

Stylish and sprawling ‘60s ranch on one level. Adjacent to wooded hiking trails, yet close to hip shops and eateries. There are four bedrooms, three on one side of the house, and a guest suite on the other. United by a comfy family room with a built-in bar between. The glorious primary suite has three large wardrobes and a bath with a sunken tub, granite counters, a sit-down vanity and double sinks. Elegant dark chocolate wood floors throughout. The country kitchen has a breakfast area with mountain views, and there’s also a formal dining room. The pool and spa have been remodeled with new equipment, replete with a sunken BBQ pit and swim-up eating shelf.

Location: 11501 Dona Dorotea Drive, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $2,449,000

Year built: 1964

Living area: 2,683 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Ranch style; 2-car garage; in-ground pool; spa; laundry room; hill views; built-in bar; granite counters; dark wood floors; formal dining The Details room; sunken BBQ pit; swim-up eating shelf

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Chris Laib & Michael Remacle

310.902.1564

mjremacle@gmail.com

www.remaclegroup.com

DRE#: 1202400, 01383766