Entertaining in Encino has never been so effortless. Welcome to 4778 Zelzah Avenue, the epitome of indoor/outdoor living. Inside the stunning Contemporary façade is a home complete with custom woodwork, curated finishes and an exceptional ensemble of amenities. Designed for leisure and luxury, the ideal floorplan allows for seamless movement in and around the home. Lush, verdant and a luxury playground in the Valley, the backyard showcases a sparkling infinity pool/spa with a waterfall feature, a fire pit area, a sports court, a putting green and a complete summer kitchen. Escape to this Encino oasis and enjoy the serene Southern California setting.

Location: 4778 Zelzah Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking price: $5,900,000 or $40,000/mo

Year built: 2020

Living area: 5,853 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Screening room; fireplace; accordion doors; expansive deck; infinity pool/spa w/waterfall feature; fire pit; sports court; putting green; summer kitchen; open cabana w/built-in TV and heaters; temperature-controlled ALQ; Control 4 smart home automation system; wine display

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Kate Newton

310.691.9472

kate@newtonluxuryre.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02010477