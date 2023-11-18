The Carla Residence
The Carla Residence, 1965. Designed by master architect Rex Lotery & restored by renowned firm SIMO Design. Originally commissioned by Paul Trousdale in his innovative development of the Trousdale Estates, Carla Residence is fresh from a multi-year renovation under a careful eye of two accomplished designers. Unique in its design offering 3 levels & soaring ceilings accented by Lotery’s signature clerestory windows. Complete privacy on 1/2 an acre w/ large motor court made of hand-cut granite cobblestone.
Location: 1700 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $14,995,000
Year built: 1965
Living area: 4,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Timeless and elegant finishes include Belgian oak wood floors, custom redwood siding, bronze fixtures and restored original concrete block. Kitchen is a work of art – wood-paneled with Breccia marble deep-honed countertop, waterfall island and integrated sink.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Justin Huchel
310.617.4824
jhuchel@me.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01375793
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
DRE#: 01317962