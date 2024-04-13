Open Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, this charming two-story family home boasts a traditional style, offering a tranquil retreat on a picturesque tree-lined street. As you step into the formal entryway, you’re greeted by a spacious, sunlit living room featuring high ceilings, a stone fireplace and an aura of timeless sophistication. The residence includes a formal dining room and a generously sized kitchen with a breakfast area, as well as a cozy family room. Outside, the splendid grassy yard offers an ideal setting for both relaxation and entertaining, embodying the quintessential Californian lifestyle.

Location: 216 South La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, 90211

Asking Price: $3,500,000

Year Built: 1925

Living Area: 2,641 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: With two large en-suite bedrooms upstairs and two additional bedrooms downstairs sharing a full bath, this home provides ample space for comfortable living. Key amenities such as central air, French doors and abundant closet space add to the convenience.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@Sothebys.Realty

www.LoriBerris.com

DRE#: 00962605