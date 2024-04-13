Over a Full Acre of Land in the Bird Streets

Set behind mature landscaping with completely private gates, reclaimed and masterfully designed from a 100-year-old barn, the residence also features almost 500 feet of frontage on over a full acre of land, unheard of in the Bird Streets neighborhood. Once inside the estate, a striking front entry foyer with custom lighting installation by Italian master, Vesta, illuminates the space. Soaring floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide unobstructed views of a sparkling outdoor water feature set against far-reaching vistas of the L.A. skyline.

Location: 9330 Flicker Way, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking Price: $72,500,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 24,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Approx. 100-ft Infinity Edge Pool | 30-Person Jacuzzi Spa | Outdoor Sand Volleyball Court | 20-Person Theater | Nightclub & Hookah Lounge | Multiple Fire Pit Lounges | Detached Guest Suite w/ Private Entry | Imported Bespoke Materials

Contact: Carolwood Estates

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862

310.894.3435

dparnes@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com