A True Work of Art in Prestigious Bel-Air

This stunning estate breaks away from conventional modern design with its warm finishes and rich textures. Meticulously developed by renowned designer Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, offering an unprecedented fusion of grandeur and sophistication. The home culminates in an opulent main retreat with a private deck, crowned by an expansive rooftop haven boasting a scenic bar and fire pit with commanding, breathtaking views of the ocean, city and canyon vistas. This exquisite modern masterpiece stands as a testament to unparalleled design finesse and represents a rare opportunity to own a true work of art in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood.

Location: 1475 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $19,500,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 12,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Grand front entry; light-infused open floor plan; bespoke flooring; sweeping city views; chef’s kitchen; dual-sided tropical fish aquarium; custom indoor waterfall; approx. 30-foot chandelier; glass-bottom infinity pool; illuminated onyx bar; movie theatre; gym; wine cellar

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Cassandra Bloore

310.488.4255

cassandrabloore@gmail.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01227410

