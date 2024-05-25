Unparalleled Haven in Coveted Bel-Air

Enter through the gates of this state-of-the-art Cape Cod estate where modern grandeur seamlessly merges with traditional American architecture, embracing you with an instant feeling of home. Breathtaking ocean and canyon views transport you to a sanctuary far removed from city life, while an expansive entry immediately impresses. Outside, the stunning yard and oversized deck provide a picturesque setting to bask in the glorious California landscape amidst flourishing private gardens, fruit trees and various outdoor entertainment areas. 1143 Linda Flora offers an unparalleled haven in the coveted Lower Linda Flora neighborhood.

Location: 1143 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $7,395,000

Year Built: 2008

Living Area: 6,033 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Soaring ceilings; gleaming skylights; magnificent crown moldings; 3 separate living areas; custom gourmet kitchen; butler pantry; formal dining room; primary suite with walk-in closet, private balcony, spa-like bathroom, soaking tub; motorized window shades; comprehensive solar system

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Christian Hose, DRE#: 02218728

310.490.8266

christian@paulsalazargroup.com

Paul Salazar, DRE#: 01763227

310.387.1976

info@paulsalazargroup.com

Mario Reithaar, DRE#: 01999869

310.365.7042

mario@paulsalazargroup.com