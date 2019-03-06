The finishing touch: Complete the look on your Vegas visit

Need to add some spring bling to your Vegas wardrobe? Here are some suggestions for how to glitter and shine on and off the Strip.
Karma and Luck
With a dozen stores in the city, there's no excuse not to visit Karma and Luck, a Zen lifestyle brand that celebrates Eastern culture and spirituality. Rest assured, prices are reasonable, so you can shop while keeping your wallet grounded and energized. Namaste! karmaandluck.com
Sterling Silver Gold Chakra Necklace, $69.99
Moon Faceted Rose Quartz Bracelet, $79.99
Tiffany & Co.
Since 1837, the masterpieces of Tiffany & Co. have defined style and been a part of the world's greatest romances and proposals. Spoil yourself or your loved one with these exquisite creations available at all four of Tiffany's Vegas locations. tiffany.com
Tiffany T True ring in 18k rose gold, white gold or 18k gold, $1,350
Tiffany T Two Circle pendants with Pave Diamonds, $3,000-$4,200
Earrings in platinum with South Sea golden pearls and diamonds, $90,000
Stitched
Stitched at the Cosmopolitan is the go-to destination for discerning gentlemen with unique sensibilities. Well-known for hand-tailored clothing from designers like Tom Ford and John Varvatos, the store also offers an eclectic range of men's accessories. stitchedlifestyle.com
Emsum crystal geode and sterling silver cufflinks, $169
Emsum gemstone bracelets accented with diamonds, sterling silver and rare crystals $195
-Genevieve Wong, Custom Publishing Writer