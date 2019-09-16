Ex-UCLA men’s basketball coach Steve Alford lists Calabasas home for $2.7 million

Steve Alford, the former men’s basketball head coach at UCLA, has listed his home in a guard-gated Calabasas community for $2.699 million.
Owned by Alford since 2013, the year he signed a seven-year contract to lead the Bruins, the Mediterranean-style house pays homage to the program with a basketball half-court emblazoned with the UCLA logo.
A putting green, turf lawns, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa occupy the palm-filled grounds, which measure more than half an acre. A covered patio is centered toward the pool.
The two-story home, built in 1994, has a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, a family room with a built-in bar, and a home theater. An oversize island anchors a chef’s kitchen, which has copper sinks. Picture windows in the breakfast room take in the backyard.
Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms lie within more than 7,200 square feet of living space. The master suite has dual closets and a sitting room. The home contains three fireplaces.
Alford, 54, became the first men’s basketball coach in the program’s history to be fired in-season when he was relieved of his duties in December after a 7-6 start to the season. He finished his Bruins career with a 124-63 record in five-plus seasons, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament.
In April, he was hired by Nevada to replace Eric Musselman has head coach of the Wolf Pack. Prior to joining UCLA in 2013, he spent six seasons at New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Meredith Johnson of Vista Sotheby’s International Real Estate and Victoria Waldorf of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.