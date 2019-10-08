Georgia Frontiere’s former Bel-Air mansion seeks $75 million

The value of Bel-Air’s Bellagio Estate has fluctuated wildly since the turn of the century. After businesswoman and former Rams owner Georgia Frontiere sold the home in 2005 for roughly $9 million, the impressive property has traded hands four times since: first in 2007 for $27.5 million, then in 2010 for $18 million, then a year later for $19.15 million and, finally, in 2015 for $38 million.

Now, the estate is aiming for its highest price yet: $75 million.

A significant renovation by JRC Group, in collaboration with architect Don Ziebell, principle of Oz Architects, is the catalyst for the new high-dollar price. Built by Paul R. Williams in 1931, the grand Spanish-style mansion boasts a fresh new look with steel windows, wood accents, high-end finishes and floors of wide-plank oak and limestone across 17,700 square feet.

1 / 10 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 10 The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 10 The family room. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 10 The office. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 10 The staircase. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 10 The lounge. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 10 The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 10 Aerial view. (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

A custom French oak floating staircase navigates the two-story interior, which has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Two of those are master suites, both of which boast opulent bathrooms and spacious closets.

Striking beamed ceilings top the living room, family room, formal dining room and marble-splashed kitchen. Warm wood walls adorn an office with a wet bar. The wine cellar, clad in antique French limestone, has storage for 8,000 bottles. Elsewhere is a solarium.

Clad in white stucco and clay tile, the entire home wraps around a courtyard with a fireplace. The 1.7-acre grounds also add two separate pools and spas, as well as an outdoor cabana, tennis court, pool house and multiple decks for entertaining.

Jeff Hyland, Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.



Advertisement

Frontiere controlled the Rams for nearly three decades and relocated the team from L.A. to her hometown of St. Louis during her ownership. A philanthropist and entertainer, she died at 80 in 2008.