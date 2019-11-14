Russell Westbrook looks to score $1.7 million for Oklahoma mansion

Russell Westbrook is enjoying a solid start to the season in Houston, but the new Rockets star is still looking to wrap up some business in Oklahoma. His mansion outside Oklahoma City, where he spent 11 seasons with the Thunder, just hit the market for $1.695 million.

It’d be a hefty loss at that price for the former MVP, who paid $250,000 more than that seven years ago, records show. The listing comes a month after he put his more modest home in the area up for sale for $429,500, according to Realtor.com.

Both are found in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, but this one, which clocks in at 8,400 square feet, is the larger of the two by far. Set on 1.4 acres, the two-story home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, expansive living spaces and a host of outdoor highlights.

1 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The corner-lot home. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The putting green. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a porte-cochère, the stone-clad pad opens to a dramatic foyer with dual staircases. Chandeliers hang over most of the common spaces, including a living room with a fireplace, a rounded dining room and a double-island kitchen with a custom snaking shelf.

Amenities fill out the second story. There’s a spacious bonus room with a wet bar, as well as a movie theater and gym.

In the entertainer’s backyard, a cabana adjoins a swimming pool and spa. A path winds its way to a putting green at the edge of the property. Landscaping completes the scene.

Kermit Brown of Churchill-Brown Associates holds the listing.



Advertisement

The high-scoring point guard has deep ties to Los Angeles, having attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale and UCLA, where he was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

In the NBA, Westbrook has made eight all-star teams while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.

The 31-year-old owns a couple homes in L.A. Last year, he shelled out $19.75 million for a newly built mansion on a lot where actor Anthony LaPaglia once lived. Then over the summer, he listed his hillside home in Beverly Crest for $5.995 million.