Russell Westbrook shoots for $6 million in Beverly Crest

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook, who last year splashed out $19.75 million for a newly built home in Brentwood, has put his other place in the Beverly Crest area up for sale at $5.995 million, records show.
The two-story contemporary, once owned by “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality Scott Disick, was previously rebuilt and expanded by the Stewart-Gulrajani Design Team.
Largely devoted to open-plan space, the main floor consists of a center-island kitchen, a living room and a dining area. An office, which doubles as another bedroom, sits off the common area. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to patio space off the living room.
The master suite takes in city-to-ocean views from the second story. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
Outside, grounds of more than a third of an acre hold a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and hedges. A two-car garage sits behind gates at the front of the house.
Westbrook, 30, bought the house from Disick in 2015 for $4.65 million.
The high-scoring point guard has deep ties to Los Angeles, having attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale and UCLA, where he was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.
In the NBA, Westbrook has made eight all-star teams while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.
Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.