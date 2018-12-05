Comedy actor Matt Lucas opts to sell in the Hollywood Hills

It’s shaping up to be a quick stay in the Hollywood Hills for Matt Lucas. After putting his traditional-style home up for rent at $16,500 earlier this year, the actor-comedian has listed it for sale at $3.45 million.
Real estate records show he bought the 1940s property last year for $3.043 million.
Set just above the Sunset Strip, the gated estate holds 2,418 square feet of recently remodeled interiors. Dark hardwood floors cover a foyer with a sweeping staircase and extend into a living room with French doors and a fireplace.
Built-in shelves line the dining room, and built-in seating touches up the center-island kitchen.
In total, there are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a guest suite with a separate entrance. An office hangs off the master suite.
Out back, lounges and landscaping surround a swimming pool and spa. The space also boasts a fireplace and outdoor kitchen.
Delphine Mann and Kathy Marshall of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Lucas, a native of England, became well known for “Little Britain,” his sketch comedy show with David Williams that ran on the BBC. His other credits include “Dr. Who,” “Bridesmaids” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
In 2017, he sold his Mediterranean-style home of six years for $4.96 million, which was $2.06 million more than he paid for it.