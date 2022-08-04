‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki lists Spanish hideaway for $11.9 million

Actor Johnny Galecki, who’s best known for his role in the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” is shopping around his Spanish-style villa in Hollywood Hills for $11.9 million.

The listing comes as no surprise. Galecki was looking for a tenant to move into the compound last year, offering it up for rent at $45,000 per month.

He paid $9.2 million for the property in 2015, becoming the latest actor to inhabit the home. Ben Stiller owned the place for over a decade, during which he oversaw an expansion and restoration from Roman & Williams, a design firm that worked with Stiller on the set of his 2003 film “Duplex” before bigger projects for the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 2011, Stiller sold the leafy retreat for $7.325 million to action star Jason Statham, who passed it onto Galecki four years later.

Originally built in 1929, the private villa is tucked behind walls and wood gates on half an acre of tropical landscaping. Pathways navigate the grounds, leading to fountains, arches, gardens, lawns and a mosaic tile swimming pool. Behind the home, a loggia connects to a guesthouse.

The living spaces are brimming with Spanish style. Dark beams hang above colorful tile floors in the common spaces, which include a living room with a dramatic wall of built-ins and whitewashed brick kitchen.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, office and game room in 7,415 square feet. Another highlight comes in the speakeasy pub, where tin ceilings top a lavish bar.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

A native of Belgium, Galecki became one of the highest-paid TV actors in the world for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory,” which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. His other credits include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Suicide Kings” and “Rings.”