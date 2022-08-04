Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki lists Spanish hideaway for $11.9 million

The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool.
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Actor Johnny Galecki, who’s best known for his role in the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” is shopping around his Spanish-style villa in Hollywood Hills for $11.9 million.

The listing comes as no surprise. Galecki was looking for a tenant to move into the compound last year, offering it up for rent at $45,000 per month.

He paid $9.2 million for the property in 2015, becoming the latest actor to inhabit the home. Ben Stiller owned the place for over a decade, during which he oversaw an expansion and restoration from Roman & Williams, a design firm that worked with Stiller on the set of his 2003 film “Duplex” before bigger projects for the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 2011, Stiller sold the leafy retreat for $7.325 million to action star Jason Statham, who passed it onto Galecki four years later.

The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
1/14
The half-acre hideaway.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
2/14
The exterior.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
3/14
The entry.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
4/14
The landscaping.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
5/14
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
6/14
The kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
7/14
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
8/14
The game room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
9/14
The theater.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
10/14
The bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
11/14
The bathroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
12/14
The speakeasy.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
13/14
The pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The half-acre hideaway includes a 1920s villa, guesthouse, speakeasy pub and mosaic pool surrounded by gardens, fountains and lawns.
14/14
The loggia.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

Originally built in 1929, the private villa is tucked behind walls and wood gates on half an acre of tropical landscaping. Pathways navigate the grounds, leading to fountains, arches, gardens, lawns and a mosaic tile swimming pool. Behind the home, a loggia connects to a guesthouse.

The living spaces are brimming with Spanish style. Dark beams hang above colorful tile floors in the common spaces, which include a living room with a dramatic wall of built-ins and whitewashed brick kitchen.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, office and game room in 7,415 square feet. Another highlight comes in the speakeasy pub, where tin ceilings top a lavish bar.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

A native of Belgium, Galecki became one of the highest-paid TV actors in the world for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory,” which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. His other credits include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Suicide Kings” and “Rings.”

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement