Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg sells Spanish pad in hometown San Diego

In his hometown of San Diego, Nationals hurler Stephen Strasburg has sold his Spanish-style home for $1.305 million.
That’s $44,000 less than the original asking price, but records show the three-time All-Star still came out on top. He paid $1.24 million for the property through a trust in 2010 soon after signing a four-year rookie contract with the Washington Nationals worth $15.1 million – which at the time was the most guaranteed money ever given to a draft pick.
Found in the gated golf course community of Santaluz, the home boasts stucco and clay tile on the outside and hardwood floors on the inside.
In 3,570 square feet, there are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room, formal dining room and family room with a fireplace. The open-concept space connects to a kitchen complete with dark hardwood cabinetry and a breakfast nook.
The second story adds a lofted media room and the master suite, which opens through arches to a Juliet balcony.
A flagstone patio with a fire pit takes in hilly views out back. Off to the side, the garage and privacy gate form a courtyard accessed by the dining room.
Brandon Ruddy and Jeff Gray of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Kyle Stanley of Compass represented the buyer
Strasburg, 30, pitched at San Diego State University before the Nationals drafted him with the first overall pick of the 2009 MLB Draft. Since then, he’s racked up 96 wins and 1,483 strikeouts to go along with a Silver Slugger Award in 2012.