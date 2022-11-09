VIDEO | 04:15
Scenes from the Los Angeles mayoral candidates’ election night rallies
Share
California

Scenes from the Los Angeles mayoral candidates’ election night rallies

By Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Steve SaldivarMark E. Potts
Share
While the race for mayor of Los Angeles is still too close to call, both candidates, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, held election night rallies for their supporters.

We’re tracking races across the country. You can follow along with the results in real-time and read more about the election.
CaliforniaPoliticsVideos: PoliticsVideos: Latest
Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual story telling and has been in recognized for various disciplines including a National Emmy Award for News and Documentary, RFK Journalism Award, Picture of the Year International, Best of Photojournalism and the Columbia Dart Award.