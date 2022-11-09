Scenes from the Los Angeles mayoral candidates’ election night rallies
While the race for mayor of Los Angeles is still too close to call, both candidates, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, held election night rallies for their supporters.
We're tracking races across the country.
