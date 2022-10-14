Your voting guide to the 2022 California midterm election
The California midterm election is Nov. 8 and voters are already receiving their ballots in the mail. Californians will vote on a variety of local and state races, along with seven statewide ballot propositions.
Learn more about the key races from our voter guides below.
Check back for more guides soon.
Local races
Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri are the candidates for L.A. City Council in District 5.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is in a tight race to keep his job, with retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna emerging as the front-runner.
Meet the candidates: Civil rights lawyer Faisal Gill and finance law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto
Homelessness is the dominant issue in the City Council district serving Venice and other coastal areas.
State Senator Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath are running to replace Sheila Kuehl on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.
Los Angeles’ November election will feature three local ballot measures.
California propositions
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 1.
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 26.
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 30.
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 27.
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 31.
California races
With his second-place finish in California’s June primary, Northern California Republican state Sen.
Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president, appears twice on ballot, facing Republican attorney Mark Meuser.
Competing for the California secretary of state election are Shirley Weber, 74, the Democratic incumbent, and Robert Bernosky, 59, a Republican businessman.
Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s election: Underwood Jacobs vs. Kounalakis
Democratic incumbent Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta will face Republican Nathan Hochman to lead the state’s top law enforcement agency.
Republican Jack Guerrero is seeking to unseat Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma in the November election.
The controller’s race between Republican Lanhee Chen and Democrat Malia Cohen is the only open statewide race this year in California.
