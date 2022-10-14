Advertisement
California

Your voting guide to the 2022 California midterm election

LA County voters go to the polls to vote in-person
L.A. County voters cast ballots at the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder on June 6 in Norwalk.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The California midterm election is Nov. 8 and voters are already receiving their ballots in the mail. Californians will vote on a variety of local and state races, along with seven statewide ballot propositions.

Learn more about the key races from our voter guides below.

Check back for more guides soon.

Local races

Diptych of Los Angeles City Council District 5: candidates Katy Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri.

California

Guide to the L.A. City Council District 5 race: Katy Young Yaroslavsky vs. Sam Yebri

Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri are the candidates for L.A. City Council in District 5.

Retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

California

Guide to the L.A. County sheriff election: Alex Villanueva vs. Robert Luna

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is in a tight race to keep his job, with retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna emerging as the front-runner.

Diptych of candidates for the city attorney's race from left, Faisal Gill and Hydee Feldstein-Soto.

California

Guide to the L.A. city attorney election: Faisal Gill vs. Hydee Feldstein Soto

Meet the candidates: Civil rights lawyer Faisal Gill and finance law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto
Traci Park is running against Erin Darling in next year's Los Angeles City Council election. (Left, Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times, Right, Gary Coronado/Los Angles Times)

California

Guide to the L.A. City Council District 11 race: Traci Park vs. Erin Darling

Homelessness is the dominant issue in the City Council district serving Venice and other coastal areas.

From left; Bob Hertzberg and Lindsey Horvath are headed for a runoff for the Los Angeles County District 3 Supervisor's race.

California

Guide to the L.A. County Supervisor District 3 race: Bob Hertzberg vs. Lindsey Horvath

State Senator Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath are running to replace Sheila Kuehl on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

INGLEWOOD CA - OCT. 30, 2020. A voter walks through voting booths after casting his ballot at the Forum, which was open for early voting on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Guide to Los Angeles’ November ballot measures

Los Angeles’ November election will feature three local ballot measures.
California propositions

illustration of several hands holding protest signs like "my body is not your choice"

California

Guide to Proposition 1 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 1.

illustration of dice, cash, and a popup of a phone message displaying slot machine icons

California

Your guide to Proposition 26 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 26.

illustration of a car on a road of money

California

Your guide to Proposition 30 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 30.
illustration of dice, cash, and a popup of a phone message displaying slot machine icons

California

Your guide to Proposition 27 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 27.

illustration of an e-cigarette with cotton-candy shaped smoke

California

Guide to Proposition 31 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 31.

California races

Left, May 27 photo of Gov. Gavin Newsom during an event in San Francisco. Right, California State Senator and gubernatorial candidate. Brian Dahle. (Eric Risberg, Lorie Leilani Shelley / AP, BrianDahle.com)

California

Guide to the California governor’s election: Gavin Newsom vs. Brian Dahle

With his second-place finish in California’s June primary, Northern California Republican state Sen.

Mark Meuser and Alex Padilla

California

Guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser

Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president, appears twice on ballot, facing Republican attorney Mark Meuser.

California

Guide to the California secretary of state election: Shirley Weber vs. Robert Bernosky

Competing for the California secretary of state election are Shirley Weber, 74, the Democratic incumbent, and Robert Bernosky, 59, a Republican businessman.
Angela Underwood Jacobs and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

California

Guide to the California lieutenant governor’s election: Underwood Jacobs vs. Kounalakis

Attorney general candidates Rob Bonta, left, and Nathan Hochman.

California

Guide to the California attorney general election: Rob Bonta vs. Nathan Hochman

Democratic incumbent Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta will face Republican Nathan Hochman to lead the state’s top law enforcement agency.

Jack Guerrero and Fiona Ma

California

Guide to the California treasurer election: Jack Guerrero vs. Fiona Ma

Republican Jack Guerrero is seeking to unseat Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma in the November election.

Lanhee Chen and Malia Cohen

California

Guide to the California controller election: Lanhee Chen vs. Malia Cohen

The controller’s race between Republican Lanhee Chen and Democrat Malia Cohen is the only open statewide race this year in California.

