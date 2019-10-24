Fire breaks out in San Fernando Valley’s Sepulveda Basin

Los Angeles Fire Department officials were battling a fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin open space area in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

The two-acre fire was not immediately threatening homes but was sending smoke into neighborhoods of Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys, include near the 405 Freeway. The fire was burning near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue. The LAFD urged those living nearby to monitor local news.

A large smoke plume could be seen from across the region.

The fire was being fueled by winds and hot conditions, but they were less extreme than those in the Santa Clarita Valley, where the Tick fire has burned homes.