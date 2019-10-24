Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

The fires burning in Southern California

By Diya Chacko
Kelcie Pegher
Oct. 24, 2019
5:42 PM
A number of brush fires across Southern California broke out

Thursday, burning structures and threatening neighborhoods.

California wildfires map
Screen Shot 2019-10-24 at 5.01.40 PM.png
California wildfires map

2
Tick fire near Santa Clarita

A brush fire in the Santa Clarita area has burned multiple structures and is threatening neighborhoods.

Firefighters were desperately trying to stall the wind-driven fire as it rapidly moved toward subdivisions in Agua Dulce. Authorities have requested more air support as the fire moved down from the hills.

Evacuations were being ordered from east of Sierra Highway all the way to Soledad Canyon Road after the fire jumped Sand Canyon Road.

3
Old Water fire in San Bernardino

Firefighters were working to gain the upper hand on a windblown brush fire that erupted early Thursday near the San Bernardino National Forest that quickly charred 75 acres, forced road closures and sent residents fleeing from neighborhoods.

By late morning, roughly 400 firefighters battling the blaze had largely quelled the intense flames. As of 2:30 p.m., containment of the fire was at 30%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

4
Fire near Sepulveda Basin

Los Angeles Fire Department officials were battling a fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire was not immediately threatening homes but was sending smoke into neighborhoods of Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys, include near the 405 Freeway.

5
Eagle Rock fire

Firefighters were battling a small brush fire Thursday in Eagle Rock. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Yosemite Drive, officials said.

