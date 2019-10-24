The fires burning in Southern California

Tick fire near Santa Clarita

A brush fire in the Santa Clarita area has burned multiple structures and is threatening neighborhoods.

Firefighters were desperately trying to stall the wind-driven fire as it rapidly moved toward subdivisions in Agua Dulce. Authorities have requested more air support as the fire moved down from the hills.

Evacuations were being ordered from east of Sierra Highway all the way to Soledad Canyon Road after the fire jumped Sand Canyon Road.