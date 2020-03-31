Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Pasadena schools resume grab-and-go meals after coronavirus test upends service

ETUxUssU4AEHWYj.jpg
The Pasadena Unified School District on Tuesday resumed the student meal service it suspended Monday after learning of a possible, but as yet unconfirmed, COVID-19 case involving a kitchen worker.
(Pasadena Unified School District)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
8:42 AM
The Pasadena Unified School District is again offering grab-and-go meals for students, one day after the service was suspended because a kitchen employee was tested for the coronavirus.

“Using social distancing and public health guidelines, meals will be provided by an outside vendor with the assistance of city of Pasadena volunteers,” district Supt. Brian McDonald wrote in a message announcing Tuesday’s restart.

Meal service will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays at seven schools. A list of sites is available on the district’s website.

The plan is for district staff to step back in on April 14, according to McDonald.

The district temporarily suspended the meal service Monday after learning of a possible, but as yet unconfirmed, COVID-19 case involving a worker in one of its kitchens.

As of Tuesday, there were 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pasadena, according to city health officials.

McDonald said the district will deep-clean and sanitize its kitchens and other facilities and has advised the employee’s coworkers they may have been exposed.

“Although we regret the hardship involved with the temporary suspension, we are fully committed to the health and safety of our students, staff and community,” he said.

School districts throughout the state have offered wider to-go meal service since the coronavirus outbreak began to ensure they can still feed students in need even while schools are closed.

Pasadena district schools are shuttered until at least May 5.

“I am so grateful for the strength and commitment demonstrated every day by the employees of PUSD,” McDonald said.

“In times of crises such as the one we are living through now, it’s clear that heroes don’t always wear capes. Instead, they use computers and telephones to teach, answer phones and emails to keep our operations functioning, and prepare meals so that our students and their families continue to receive the essential services they rely on to get through this crisis.”

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
