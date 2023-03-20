Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Services

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
A woman carries bags of food to a car
A parent picks up meals provided by the LAUSD at a distribution center in April 2020 during the pandemic. The district is setting up similar grab-and-go food centers during the planned strike.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California

Where to pick up meals for students during the LAUSD strike

By Jenn HarrisColumnist 
Share

Families with students at Los Angeles Unified School District schools will continue to have access to free lunch and breakfast during a planned three-day strike beginning Tuesday.

Two dozen grab-and-go locations, mapped on an LAUSD website, have been set up across the county. Families will be able to pick up six meals per student on Tuesday between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The meals are intended to cover breakfast and lunch during the days that schools are closed.

The strike is being led by Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union to protest alleged unfair labor practices by the LAUSD.

The union, which is seeking a 30% pay raise, represents staff including bus drivers, custodians, aides and cafeteria workers. Members of United Teachers Los Angeles are joining the strike as a show of solidarity.

Beginning this school year, all LAUSD students in grades transitional kindergarten through 12 are provided free breakfast and lunch through the California Universal Meals Program. Café L.A., the food services division of LAUSD, estimates that it serves more than 107 million meals a year.

Advertisement
Pizza being prepped for lunch at Garfield High School

Food

How school lunch is made. It’s more complicated than you think

An inside look at how LAUSD develops and prepares new menu items — and what the kids really think about them.

For a number of students, the school-provided meals are the only nutrition they receive. More than 80% of LAUSD students live at or below the poverty line, according to the Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health.

The following are the grab-and-go locations to pick up free breakfast and lunch for students.

Los Angeles, CA - March 15: A crowd gathered in Grand Park infant of City Hall on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. United Teachers of Los Angeles and SEIU 99 members hold a joint rally at Grand Park in a historic show of solidarity. It has been almost ten months since the contract between LAUSD and UTLA has expired, and a staggering three years for SEIU members, leaving almost 60,000 employees vulnerable in the midst of a record-high inflation and a housing crisis. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Everything you need to know about the three-day strike planned by LAUSD teachers, staff unions

LAUSD teachers and staff unions plan a three-day strike beginning Tuesday, shutting down schools attended by more than 420,000 students amid labor discontent.
Advertisement

Showing  Places

Baldwin Hills Recreation Center

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Food & Beverage
More Info

The Boys & Girls Club Mar Vista Gardens Branch

Del Rey Food & Beverage
More Info

El Sereno Recreation Center

El Sereno Food & Beverage
More Info

Evergreen Recreation Center

Boyle Heights Food & Beverage
More Info
Advertisement

Glassell Park Recreation Center Complex

Glassell Park Food & Beverage
More Info

Granada Hills Recreation Center

Granada Hills Food & Beverage
More Info

Harbor City Recreation Center

Harbor City Food & Beverage
More Info

Harvard Recreation Center

Harvard Park Food & Beverage
More Info
Advertisement

Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Recreation Center

Pacoima Food & Beverage
More Info

Lincoln Park Recreation Center

Food & Beverage
More Info

Mason Recreation Center

Chatsworth Food & Beverage
More Info

Pan Pacific Park

Fairfax Food & Beverage
More Info
Advertisement

Peck Park Community Center

San Pedro Food & Beverage
More Info

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center

Pacoima Food & Beverage
More Info

Salt Lake Park

Huntington Park Food & Beverage
More Info

Sepulveda Recreation Center

Panorama City Food & Beverage
More Info
Advertisement

South Gate Park

South Gate Food & Beverage
More Info

South Park Recreation Center

South Park Food & Beverage
More Info

St. Andrews Recreation Center

Gramercy Park Food & Beverage
More Info

Sunland Recreation Center

Sunland Food & Beverage
More Info
Advertisement

Sylmar Recreation Center

Sylmar Food & Beverage
More Info

Tarzana Recreation Center

Tarzana Food & Beverage
More Info

Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center

Sherman Oaks Food & Beverage
More Info

Wilmington Recreation Center

Wilmington Food & Beverage
More Info