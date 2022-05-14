Photos: ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally in downtown L.A.

Share
Thousands of people took to the streets across the Southland on Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to protect abortion rights in the aftermath of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. The Women’s March Foundation said it received more than 50,000 sign-ups for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally outside Los Angeles City Hall, which began at 10 a.m.
