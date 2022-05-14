California

Photos: ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally in downtown L.A.

Women's abortion rights rally takes place in downtown Los Angeles in front of City Hall.
Women gather for an abortion rights rally in downtown Los Angeles in front of City Hall on Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
Share

Thousands of people took to the streets across the Southland on Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to protect abortion rights in the aftermath of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. The Women’s March Foundation said it received more than 50,000 sign-ups for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally outside Los Angeles City Hall, which began at 10 a.m.

People hold signs at an abortion rights rally in downtown L.A. that read, "I'm with her" and "Bans off our bodies."
Participants at an abortion rights rally Saturday in downtown Los Angeles outside City Hall carry signs that read, “I’m with her” and “Bans off our bodies.”
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Katie Villegas, 42, attends an abortion rights rally outside L.A. City Hall on Saturday.
Katie Villegas, 42, attends an abortion rights demonstration outside L.A. City Hall on Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Torres, 29, holds a sign that reads "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries."
Natalie Torres, 29, takes part in an abortion rights rally in front of City Hall on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Jean English, 67, holds a piece of paper that says, "Fighting for 50 years. We won't go back."
Jean English, 67, lets her sign — “Fighting for 50 years. We won’t go back.” — speak for her at an abortion rights rally in front of L.A. City Hall downtown.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A packed crowd with signs at an abortion rights rally downtown in front of Los Angeles City Hall
A packed crowd with participants holding signs at an abortion rights rally downtown in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A man speaks in a mic while a woman holds a megaphone at an abortion rights rally.
Abortion rights supporters heckle Ricardo Torres, center, an antiabortion evangelist, at a rally in downtown Los Angeles in front of City Hall on Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Carrie Worthen, with a symbolic hanger around her neck, jots down her support for abortion rights on a banner.
Carrie Worthen, 55, wearing a symbolic hanger around her neck, jots down her support for abortion rights on a banner at a rally Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

CaliforniaWorld & Nation
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

More From the Los Angeles Times