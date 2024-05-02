Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:35
UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment breached by police
California

By Jason Armond
Melissa GomezSafi NazzalMatthew OrmsethConnor SheetsRuben Vives and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times reporters captured the night leading up to when police moved into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on Thursday morning, where they faced intense resistance and made dozens of arrests.
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

