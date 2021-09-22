Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he was an investigative reporter in Alabama, where his work was honored by numerous national journalism contests. His reporting on Alabama sheriffs and jails won a Sidney Award and two Sigma Delta Chi Awards and was a finalist for the Selden Ring, Goldsmith, Livingston, Tom Renner, Michael Kelly and Worth Bingham prizes and awards. A father of two, Sheets grew up in Maryland, where he delivered newspapers as a teenager and landed his first reporting job after graduating from the University of Maryland.