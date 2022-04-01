White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC in May

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is on track to join cable news channel MSNBC as a host in May, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Psaki, 43, will have a regular program on the cable network and a presence on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, according to one person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity.

A representative for MSNBC declined to comment on Psaki‘s pending deal with the network, which was first reported by Axios.

Psaki is expected to sign a contract once she officially leaves her government role, said one of the people with knowledge of the talks.

Psaki has become a fixture on cable news through her daily briefings, occasionally creating viral moments when she sparred with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and others. Her unflinching steadiness at the lectern has made her the most effective communicator for President Biden’s administration.

Advertisement

Psaki, who previously served as an on-air contributor to CNN, will create a splash for MSNBC just before it loses the daily services of its biggest prime-time star, Rachel Maddow, who is expected to step back from her program this summer. However, Psaki will not be filling Maddow’s 9 p.m. Eastern time slot, the people familiar with the plan said.

The White House press secretary position has long been a fast track to a television news job. George Stephanopoulos held the position during the Clinton administration before he joined ABC News. Dana Perino, a co-host on the Fox News show “The Five,” was in the post during the George W. Bush administration, which MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace served as communications director.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a co-host of the Fox News talk show “Outnumbered,” while one of her predecessors, Sean Spicer, holds court daily on Newsmax.

MSNBC, which caters to politically progressive viewers with its opinion programs, recently hired Symone Sanders, a veteran Democratic strategist and former advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, to host a weekend program on the network.