Sidney Poitier stars in and directs “Buck and the Preacher,” March 21, 1972. (AP Photo)
Sidney Poitier 1927 – 2022

Sidney Poitier, the actor who helped break down Hollywood’s onscreen color barriers while becoming one of the top box office draws of the 1960s, has died.

Sidney Poitier stared and directed ‘Buck and the Preacher’ in 1972.  (Associated Press)

Scene from ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ with John Prentice (Sidney Poitier) being introduced to his fiancee Joey Drayton’s (Katharine Houghton) father Matt Drayton (Spencer Tracy) in a scene from the 1967 film. (John Springer / Getty Images)

Lee Grant and Sidney Poitier in the 1967 Oscar-winning Best Picture “In the Heat of the Night.”  (Alvin H. Marill)

Sidney Poitier with a group a nuns in a scene from “Lilies of the Field.” The role won him the best-actor award.  (Handout)

Norman Jewison, left, takes a moment with Sidney Poitier, during the making of the movie “In The Heat Of The Night,” 1967. (United Artists)

Actor Sidney Poitier during Hands Across America on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills in 1986.  (Marsha Traeger / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Sidney Poitier attends the grand opening concert gala at the new Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles in 2003.  (Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)

Sidney Poitier and Angelina Jolie backstage at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in 2014. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Sidney Poitier and Sydney Tamiia Poitier arrives at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Sidney Poitier with academy award winning actress Lee Grant.  (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

