Wiz Khalifa and girlfriend Aimee Aguilar welcome their first child together, a girl

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are now the parents of a baby girl, Kaydence.

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar, his girlfriend of five years, welcomed their new baby girl, Kaydence, on July 17, and Aguilar has posted a one-week postpartum update sharing the details of her childbirth.

The 30-year-old model talked Wednesday on TikTok about her desire to get back in the gym and get that “flat stomach” back. She also revealed she experienced a tear while in labor, which resulted in her getting stitches and delayed her workout plans.

Aguilar also offered some words of encouragement to anyone struggling with body-image issues after pregnancy.

“To all my other mom girlies, you’ll get through this,” she said. “Your body will do its thing in its time. Don’t ever compare your postpartum body to anybody else.”

Khalifa expressed his excitement about being a girl dad in an Instagram post with the text “POV thinking about all the outfits I’m about to pick out for my daughter” laid over a video of him quite obviously thinking. “I got so many ideas,” he wrote in the caption.

The “See You Again” rapper has an 11-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor, with his ex-wife, Amber Rose.

Khalifa and Aguilar announced on Father’s Day, in June, that they were expecting a baby girl.

That same month, they posted a video from their baby shower that included moments of Khalifa and Aguilar celebrating with family and friends — and a surprise name reveal. The name “Kaydence” was displayed on a baby-pink sign.

The baby bliss has come with a less-than-blissful event overseas: The 36-year-old rapper recently was arrested and charged in Romania after allegedly smoking pot during his performance at a music festival.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Khalifa said on X in July. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a— joint next time.”

And later that day, Khalifa posted an Instagram video of himself smoking a joint in front of the Eiffel Tower. “I’m French now,” he wrote.