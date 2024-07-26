Advertisement
Music

Stevie Nicks reveals ‘crazy’ medical emergency that forced her to postpone U.K. shows

Stevie Nicks on stage in a white tiered skirt and black vest in front of a red backdrop
Stevie Nicks says she postponed her U.K. shows after she was hospitalized for an infection.
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Weeks after an emergency hospitalization forced Stevie Nicks to postpone two stops on her U.K. tour, she played the last show of her two-year run on Wednesday in Glasgow.

At the time of the postponement, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena explained that Nicks had changed the date because of a “leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure.” But the Fleetwood Mac alum on Wednesday shared additional details about her “crazy” medical emergency.

“I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” Nicks told the crowd in Scotland. The twice-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added that she had arrived in Glasgow several days before the show that was originally scheduled for July 6.

One night, she said, “I finally just looked at my assistant — it was like 2 in the morning — and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency.’”

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer spent two days in the hospital before returning to the castle where she was staying, and decided to cancel the concert just hours before showtime. She also moved a Manchester, England, show back two weeks to July 16.

“This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here,” she told the Glasgow crowd. “And I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here.”

At her July 12 show in London, Nicks was joined onstage by Harry Styles. The two performed a heartrending duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” as a tribute to the late Christine McVie, Nicks’ bandmate who died in 2022 after an ischemic stroke.

A year after McVie’s death, Nicks told Vulture that the British singer “was like my soulmate,” and that Fleetwood Mac probably wouldn’t return in her absence.

“I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is [Fleetwood Mac]?” she said.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

