Stevie Nicks reveals ‘crazy’ medical emergency that forced her to postpone U.K. shows

Stevie Nicks says she postponed her U.K. shows after she was hospitalized for an infection.

Weeks after an emergency hospitalization forced Stevie Nicks to postpone two stops on her U.K. tour , she played the last show of her two-year run on Wednesday in Glasgow.

At the time of the postponement, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena explained that Nicks had changed the date because of a “leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure.” But the Fleetwood Mac alum on Wednesday shared additional details about her “crazy” medical emergency.

“I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” Nicks told the crowd in Scotland. The twice-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added that she had arrived in Glasgow several days before the show that was originally scheduled for July 6.

Advertisement

One night, she said, “I finally just looked at my assistant — it was like 2 in the morning — and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency.’”

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer spent two days in the hospital before returning to the castle where she was staying, and decided to cancel the concert just hours before showtime. She also moved a Manchester, England, show back two weeks to July 16.

“This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here,” she told the Glasgow crowd. “And I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here.”

Advertisement

Music The moonlight confessions of Stevie Nicks On the eve of the release of a solo concert film, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks opens up on Lindsey Buckingham’s exit and looking for love in her 70s.

At her July 12 show in London, Nicks was joined onstage by Harry Styles. The two performed a heartrending duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” as a tribute to the late Christine McVie, Nicks’ bandmate who died in 2022 after an ischemic stroke.

A year after McVie’s death, Nicks told Vulture that the British singer “was like my soulmate,” and that Fleetwood Mac probably wouldn’t return in her absence.

“I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is [Fleetwood Mac]?” she said.