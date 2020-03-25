What’s on TV Thursday, March 26: ‘Outmatched’ on Fox; Coronavirus TV Specials and more

SERIES

Superstore When Carol (Irene White) returns to the store following her suspension, Amy (America Ferrera) has to deal with employees who refuse to work with her. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene As Katy (Lucy Hale) competes for an important apprenticeship she’s given an impossible assignment that involves working with Xandra (Camille Hyde). Also, Pepper (Julia Chan) wants to do something new for her birthday, but Ms. Freesia (recurring guest star Bernadette Peters) throws a wrench into that plan. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 Following recent tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. E!

Advertisement

The Great Food Truck Race The unscripted cooking competition kicks off a new season in downtown Los Angeles (the food truck capital of the world, according to producers) where host Tyler Florence greets seven new teams with a challenge. They must cook and sell luxury versions of traditional food truck fare. A second new episode heads to San Diego. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Brooklyn Nine-Nine When a prank goes awry, things at the precinct take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn in this new episode of the police comedy. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Outmatched Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) get caught lying about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate. Meanwhile, their other kids (Ashley Boettcher, Connor Kalopsis, Jack Stanton) struggle with the news that Irwin and Rita (Finesse Mitchell, Tisha Campbell) would become their guardians if something happened to their mom and dad. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Indebted Dave and Rebecca (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott) have 24 hours without their kids. Also, Debbie and Stew (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber) try to cheer up Joanna (Jessy Hodges) after she’s been ditched by her friends in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy Richard (James Pickens Jr.) is getting distracted by his issues with Catherine (recurring guest star Debbie Allen) as he prepares to present at the L.A. Surgical Conference in a new episode of the medical drama. Also, Maggie and Teddy (Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver) each run into someone from their past, and Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife. 9 p.m. ABC

Deputy Everybody is forced to work together to find a mole when informants for the sheriff’s department start turning up dead all over the city. Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa (Brian Van Holt, Natalia Cigliuti) suffer a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children and Bill (Stephen Dorff) gets trapped in a difficult position between work and family on the eve of Maggie’s (guest star Valeria Juaregui) quinceanera. 9 p.m. Fox

The Bold Type In the spring finale, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) faces a major decision when her and Richard’s (Sam Page) wedding day arrives. Katie Stevens, Asiha Dee and Melora Hardin also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Tacoma FD Series co-creators and cast members Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme return for a new season of the workplace comedy, along with costars Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison 10 p.m. TRU

The Sinner Jamie (Matt Bomer) wants revenge and that puts him in the path of Det. Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in the season finale of the mystery series. 10 p.m. USA

A Million Little Things As Eddie and Katherine (David Giuntoli, Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital in the season finale of the drama. Allison Miller, James Roday and Stephanie Szostak star with guest stars Parker Young and Sprague Grayden. 10 p.m. ABC

CORONAVIRUS SPECIALS

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Advertisement

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime A special edition focusing on the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

MOVIES

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections Filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale (“Hacking Democracy”) reexamine how ill-equipped the United States is to avert election interference from foreign powers. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America ZZ Ward performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Bacon; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts; Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The mental-health impact of the global pandemic takes a toll on everyone: Psychiatrist Sue Varma. (N) 1 p.m. Fox1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyler Perry; Ben Platt performs with Kelly. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Coronavirus deniers: A woman engages in risky behavior on her way to spring break festivities; pastor Tony Spell violates an emergency order banning large groups by having more than 1,100 people at a church service. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”); Duo Transcend performs a trapeze routine. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Exercises to stop doing after age 40. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cases of fertility doctors being sperm donors; how to drop a junk-food habit for good. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The coronavirus pandemic. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nick Offerman. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Barry Williams; Maureen McCormick; Christopher Knight; Eve Plumb; Mike Lookinland. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Alec Baldwin; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Eiza González; Grace VanderWaal performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel Edgerton; Harry Connick Jr.; Noah Cyrus performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lopez; Michael Sheen; Mika performs; Terri Lyne Carrington performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Deepak Chopra. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

48 HRS. (1982) 8:41 a.m. Encore

The Star (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM

A Perfect World (1993) 9 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX

Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Pale Rider (1985) 11:30 a.m. History

The Killing (1956) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Searching (2018) 11:58 a.m. Encore; 7:15 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 12:43 p.m. Syfy

Life Is Beautiful (1997) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:30 p.m. OVA

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 1:43 p.m. Encore

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 2 p.m. FXX

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 2 p.m. History

The Crow (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:35 p.m. Syfy

Platoon (1986) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. AMC

Malcolm X (1992) 5 p.m. TCM

Glory (1989) 5:55 p.m. EPIX

Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7:05 p.m. Syfy

Searching (2018) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (2020) 9 p.m. HBO