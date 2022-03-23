What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC; the premiere of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) believes a suspect despite a mountain of evidence against him. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight co-star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri invites four chefs featured on sister show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to the Flavortown Market. Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Simon Majumdar are the judges. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Green Room With Nadia Brown (premiere) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Wonder Years (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Edge (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu After a mishap forces her to re-evaluate her plan against Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), Nicky (Olivia Liang) wants to find out what Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is up to after hearing he’s back in the fold. Also, while at the Chinatown Arts collective, Jin (Tzi Ma) offers his help to an old friend. Shannon Dang and Gavin Stenhouse co-star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

House of Payne Ella and Miranda (Cassi Davis, Keshia Knight Pulliam) welcome Lisa and Malik (Ahmarie Holmes, Larramie Doc Shaw) home with their new baby, while the status of Janine’s (Demetria McKinney) plane is still unknown and tensions are high in the season premiere of the Tyler Perry series. 9 p.m. BET

Ghost Adventures The crew visits the Hollywood Hills, then the Castañeda Hotel in Las Vegas, N.M. 9 p.m. Travel

Assisted Living Lindor (Nicholas Duvernay) gets arrested, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) tries to help get him released in the season premiere of the Tyler Perry series. 9:30 p.m. BET

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things Maggie’s (Allison Miller) radio show is a success but her beliefs do not align with those of the station owner. Also, Rome (Romany Malco) visits his old prep school, which reopens old wounds. Mario Van Peebles and Christina Moses co-star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

The Ms. Pat Show Patricia Williams stars in this new sitcom based on her memoir and stand-up comedy act. The show revolves around a former convict who feels like a fish out of water in her new life as a a suburban mom, with a husband (J. Bernard Calloway), a challenging sister (Tami Roman) and two sets of kids. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World A doppelganger monster arrives the day of the school play in this new episode. Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin star. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Nick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying This new episode features a book club created by kids for kids, explores what it takes to be a sports reporter and meets a canine crusader on a mission to spread kindness. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

CBI Basketball Tournament Final, 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Basketball Pac-12 Tournament: USC versus UCLA, 3 p.m. PAC-12LA. NCAA Division II tournament semifinals: 4 and 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Wake Forest visit Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits BYU, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Simmone Taitt, Poppy Seed Health; Raquel Willis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. John Torres; Jill Martin; Savannah Guthrie. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Elle Fanning; Pamela Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“Windfall”); Emmanuel Acho (“Illogical”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lindsey Granger co-hosts; Matt Damon; Gary White. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Camila Alves McConaughey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rosario Dawson; Pablo Schreiber; Russell Peters. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tyler Henry; Wendell Pierce. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Gabrielle Union; podcast host Molly Sims; Deborah Norville. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jeff Foxworthy; Tinashe; Tinx; Olivia Edward. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mario López. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Jonas; Gabriel Iglesias; Wolf Alice performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; Da’Vine Joy Randolph. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lisa Kudrow; Michael Chiklis; Allison Russell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sandra Bullock; Channing Tatum; Chris Laker. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Thomas Middleditch; Todd Sucherman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Megan Leavey (2017) 8:07 a.m. Starz

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8:21 a.m. Encore

Designing Woman (1957) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The King’s Speech (2010) 9:50 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Flight (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix

The Queen (2006) 11:10 a.m. HBO

Cop Land (1997) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

Sing (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

Tom Thumb (1958) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11:47 a.m. Starz

The American President (1995) 11:51 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore

Friends With Benefits (2011) noon E!

Kong: Skull Island (2017) noon TNT

Glory (1989) 12:25 p.m. Epix

The Guest (2014) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Lili (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM

G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC

The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:53 p.m. Starz

The Suicide Squad (2021) 3 p.m. HBO

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 3 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1

The Aviator (2004) 3:08 p.m. Cinemax

Trainwreck (2015) 4:30 p.m. E!

Salt (2010) 4:45 p.m. Syfy

Harvey (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Collateral (2004) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6:45 p.m. Syfy

Superbad (2007) 7 p.m. E!

Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount

Lust for Life (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Minari (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime

Misery (1990) 8 p.m. TMC

On the Waterfront (1954) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Farewell (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime

House of Sand and Fog (2003) 10 p.m. TMC

Fight Club (1999) 10 p.m. TNT

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Midsommar (2019) 11:45 p.m. Showtime

