What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC; the premiere of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) believes a suspect despite a mountain of evidence against him. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight co-star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri invites four chefs featured on sister show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to the Flavortown Market. Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Simon Majumdar are the judges. 8 p.m. Food Network
The Green Room With Nadia Brown (premiere) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Wonder Years (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Edge (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu After a mishap forces her to re-evaluate her plan against Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), Nicky (Olivia Liang) wants to find out what Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is up to after hearing he’s back in the fold. Also, while at the Chinatown Arts collective, Jin (Tzi Ma) offers his help to an old friend. Shannon Dang and Gavin Stenhouse co-star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
House of Payne Ella and Miranda (Cassi Davis, Keshia Knight Pulliam) welcome Lisa and Malik (Ahmarie Holmes, Larramie Doc Shaw) home with their new baby, while the status of Janine’s (Demetria McKinney) plane is still unknown and tensions are high in the season premiere of the Tyler Perry series. 9 p.m. BET
Ghost Adventures The crew visits the Hollywood Hills, then the Castañeda Hotel in Las Vegas, N.M. 9 p.m. Travel
Assisted Living Lindor (Nicholas Duvernay) gets arrested, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) tries to help get him released in the season premiere of the Tyler Perry series. 9:30 p.m. BET
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things Maggie’s (Allison Miller) radio show is a success but her beliefs do not align with those of the station owner. Also, Rome (Romany Malco) visits his old prep school, which reopens old wounds. Mario Van Peebles and Christina Moses co-star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
The Ms. Pat Show Patricia Williams stars in this new sitcom based on her memoir and stand-up comedy act. The show revolves around a former convict who feels like a fish out of water in her new life as a a suburban mom, with a husband (J. Bernard Calloway), a challenging sister (Tami Roman) and two sets of kids. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World A doppelganger monster arrives the day of the school play in this new episode. Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Nick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying This new episode features a book club created by kids for kids, explores what it takes to be a sports reporter and meets a canine crusader on a mission to spread kindness. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
CBI Basketball Tournament Final, 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball Pac-12 Tournament: USC versus UCLA, 3 p.m. PAC-12LA. NCAA Division II tournament semifinals: 4 and 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Wake Forest visit Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits BYU, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Simmone Taitt, Poppy Seed Health; Raquel Willis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. John Torres; Jill Martin; Savannah Guthrie. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Elle Fanning; Pamela Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“Windfall”); Emmanuel Acho (“Illogical”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lindsey Granger co-hosts; Matt Damon; Gary White. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Camila Alves McConaughey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Cassandra Freeman (“Bel-Air”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rosario Dawson; Pablo Schreiber; Russell Peters. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tyler Henry; Wendell Pierce. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Gabrielle Union; podcast host Molly Sims; Deborah Norville. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jeff Foxworthy; Tinashe; Tinx; Olivia Edward. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mario López. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Jonas; Gabriel Iglesias; Wolf Alice performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; Da’Vine Joy Randolph. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lisa Kudrow; Michael Chiklis; Allison Russell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sandra Bullock; Channing Tatum; Chris Laker. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Thomas Middleditch; Todd Sucherman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Megan Leavey (2017) 8:07 a.m. Starz
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8:21 a.m. Encore
Designing Woman (1957) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The King’s Speech (2010) 9:50 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Flight (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix
The Queen (2006) 11:10 a.m. HBO
Cop Land (1997) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
Sing (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX
Tom Thumb (1958) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11:47 a.m. Starz
The American President (1995) 11:51 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore
Friends With Benefits (2011) noon E!
Kong: Skull Island (2017) noon TNT
Glory (1989) 12:25 p.m. Epix
The Guest (2014) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Lili (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM
G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC
The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:53 p.m. Starz
The Suicide Squad (2021) 3 p.m. HBO
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 3 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1
The Aviator (2004) 3:08 p.m. Cinemax
Trainwreck (2015) 4:30 p.m. E!
Salt (2010) 4:45 p.m. Syfy
Harvey (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix
Collateral (2004) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6:45 p.m. Syfy
Superbad (2007) 7 p.m. E!
Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount
Lust for Life (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Minari (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime
Misery (1990) 8 p.m. TMC
On the Waterfront (1954) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Farewell (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime
House of Sand and Fog (2003) 10 p.m. TMC
Fight Club (1999) 10 p.m. TNT
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Midsommar (2019) 11:45 p.m. Showtime
