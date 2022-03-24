What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; ‘Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Station 19 Sullivan and Natasha’s (Boris Kodjoe, guest star Merle Dandridge) past is revealed in flashbacks, while Ben and Bailey (Jason George, Chandra Wilson guest-starring in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role) have a discussion with Pru’s (Janai Kaylani) grandparents. Lachlan Buchanan also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior Working in groups, contestants have 20 minutes to make pizzas in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement



BattleBots The round of 32 concludes. 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible In this new episode the restaurant owner is a former NASA physicist who felt confident he could thrive in the business. After a decade of failures, chef Robert Irvine is called in. 8 p.m. Food Network

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) invites Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to join her on a double date with a man who owns a restaurant. Also, Randi and Max (Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson) try to adjust to their new living situation in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) 9 p.m. WE

Welcome to Flatch Kelly (Holmes) recruits Shrub (Sam Straley) as a business partner as she launches a ride-sharing service in this new episode of the comedy. Aya Cash, Seann William Scott and Justin Linville also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Grown-ish After four years, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is graduating from college and her family (“black-ish” cast members Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown) will be there to celebrate in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform

Atlanta Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as the series returns with two new episodes. 10 and 10:45 p.m. FX



Becoming a Popstar A new music competition for rising TikTok creators. 10 p.m. MTV

Dicktown In the first of two new animated adventures, John (voice of John Hodgman) persuades David (voice of David Rees) to help him trap his stalker, using techniques familiar to any “Scooby-Doo” fan. 11 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

PGA Tour Golf Corales Puntacana Championship, first round, 7:30 a.m. Golf; WGC, 11 a.m. Golf

ATP/WTA Tennis ATP/WTA Tennis Miami Open: Women’s second round and men’s first round, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. BSSC

Figure Skating ISU World Championships: Pairs free, 10 a.m. USA; Men’s short program, noon USA

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Portugal versus Turkey, noon ESPN2; Mexico versus United States, 7 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball NCAA Division II Tournament Semifinals: Black Hills State versus Northwest Missouri State, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Augusta versus Indiana (Pa.), 3:30 p.m. CBSSN.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional Semifinals: Arkansas versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. CBS; Michigan versus Villanova, 4:30 p.m. TBS; Texas Tech versus Duke, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Houston versus Arizona, 7 p.m. TBS

Sports Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament March Madness is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Anthony Mangieri; Emmanuel Acho; Simone Ashley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin; Jill Martin; Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Riverdance performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Celebrating Women’s History Month; Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Veterinarians Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson (“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dominic Cooper; Fran Drescher; George Wallace. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Catherine Price. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Amy Schumer and Violet Young; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Daniel Radcliffe; Yuh-Jung Youn; Nicole Remy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Channing Tatum. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Jim Jeffries; Yard Act performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sandra Bullock; Billy Strings performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani; Jude Hill; Wilderado performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ike Barinholtz; Chloe Kim; Parcels performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Jeffrey Wright; Carter McLean with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

King Richard Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s 2021 biographical sports drama stars Will Smith in the title role as the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams (Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton). Aunjanue Ellis also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Dark Waters (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime

The Parallax View (1974) 8:40 a.m. TMC

The Hunger Games (2012) 9 a.m. Epix

A Quiet Place (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Double Jeopardy (1999) 9:12 a.m. Cinemax

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Solaris (2002) 9:35 a.m. HBO

To Catch a Thief (1955) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Predator (1987) Noon AMC

Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!

Mid90s (2018) Noon Showtime

The Time Machine (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:15 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 1:19 p.m. Starz

Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Superbad (2007) 3 p.m. E!

Tigerland (2000) 3:14 p.m. Encore

Nowhere Boy (2009) 3:20 p.m. TMC

Contact (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Producers (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Fruitvale Station (2013) 5 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Freaky (2020) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax

Airplane! (1980) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount

Big (1988) 7:12 p.m. Encore

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) 8 p.m. Epix

Zombieland (2009) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Piano (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 9 p.m. TCM

Point Break (1991) 10 p.m. Paramount

Sophie’s Choice (1982) 10 p.m. TMC

Pretty Woman (1990) 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Movies on TV the week of March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of March 20 - 26 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 20 - 26 as PDF files you can download and print