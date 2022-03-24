What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; ‘Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox
SERIES
Station 19 Sullivan and Natasha’s (Boris Kodjoe, guest star Merle Dandridge) past is revealed in flashbacks, while Ben and Bailey (Jason George, Chandra Wilson guest-starring in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role) have a discussion with Pru’s (Janai Kaylani) grandparents. Lachlan Buchanan also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior Working in groups, contestants have 20 minutes to make pizzas in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots The round of 32 concludes. 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible In this new episode the restaurant owner is a former NASA physicist who felt confident he could thrive in the business. After a decade of failures, chef Robert Irvine is called in. 8 p.m. Food Network
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) invites Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to join her on a double date with a man who owns a restaurant. Also, Randi and Max (Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson) try to adjust to their new living situation in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) 9 p.m. WE
Welcome to Flatch Kelly (Holmes) recruits Shrub (Sam Straley) as a business partner as she launches a ride-sharing service in this new episode of the comedy. Aya Cash, Seann William Scott and Justin Linville also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Grown-ish After four years, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is graduating from college and her family (“black-ish” cast members Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown) will be there to celebrate in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform
Atlanta Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as the series returns with two new episodes. 10 and 10:45 p.m. FX
Becoming a Popstar A new music competition for rising TikTok creators. 10 p.m. MTV
Dicktown In the first of two new animated adventures, John (voice of John Hodgman) persuades David (voice of David Rees) to help him trap his stalker, using techniques familiar to any “Scooby-Doo” fan. 11 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
PGA Tour Golf Corales Puntacana Championship, first round, 7:30 a.m. Golf; WGC, 11 a.m. Golf
ATP/WTA Tennis ATP/WTA Tennis Miami Open: Women’s second round and men’s first round, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. BSSC
Figure Skating ISU World Championships: Pairs free, 10 a.m. USA; Men’s short program, noon USA
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Portugal versus Turkey, noon ESPN2; Mexico versus United States, 7 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball NCAA Division II Tournament Semifinals: Black Hills State versus Northwest Missouri State, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Augusta versus Indiana (Pa.), 3:30 p.m. CBSSN.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional Semifinals: Arkansas versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. CBS; Michigan versus Villanova, 4:30 p.m. TBS; Texas Tech versus Duke, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Houston versus Arizona, 7 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Anthony Mangieri; Emmanuel Acho; Simone Ashley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin; Jill Martin; Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Riverdance performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Celebrating Women’s History Month; Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Veterinarians Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson (“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dominic Cooper; Fran Drescher; George Wallace. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Catherine Price. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Amy Schumer and Violet Young; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Daniel Radcliffe; Yuh-Jung Youn; Nicole Remy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Channing Tatum. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Jim Jeffries; Yard Act performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sandra Bullock; Billy Strings performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani; Jude Hill; Wilderado performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ike Barinholtz; Chloe Kim; Parcels performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Jeffrey Wright; Carter McLean with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
King Richard Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s 2021 biographical sports drama stars Will Smith in the title role as the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams (Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton). Aunjanue Ellis also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Dark Waters (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime
The Parallax View (1974) 8:40 a.m. TMC
The Hunger Games (2012) 9 a.m. Epix
A Quiet Place (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9:12 a.m. Cinemax
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Solaris (2002) 9:35 a.m. HBO
To Catch a Thief (1955) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Predator (1987) Noon AMC
Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!
Mid90s (2018) Noon Showtime
The Time Machine (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:15 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 1:19 p.m. Starz
Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Superbad (2007) 3 p.m. E!
Tigerland (2000) 3:14 p.m. Encore
Nowhere Boy (2009) 3:20 p.m. TMC
Contact (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Producers (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Fruitvale Station (2013) 5 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:15 p.m. TNT
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Freaky (2020) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax
Airplane! (1980) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount
Big (1988) 7:12 p.m. Encore
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) 8 p.m. Epix
Zombieland (2009) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Piano (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 9 p.m. TCM
Point Break (1991) 10 p.m. Paramount
Sophie’s Choice (1982) 10 p.m. TMC
Pretty Woman (1990) 10:30 p.m. Bravo
