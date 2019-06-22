SoCal dance listings, June 23-30: Luminario Ballet, Barak Ballet and more

Selections From Inscape: Fashion in Motion Luminario Ballet dancers in re-creations of designer Rudi Gernreich’s original costumes perform excerpts of choreographer Bella Lewitzky’s 1971 work. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. $15. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org
New Repertoire Barak Ballet stages new works by choreographers Melissa Barak, Ma Cong and Andi Schermoly. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. June 28-29. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$75. barakballet.org
Los Angeles Culture Festival & Parade Procession featuring dancers and masqueraders in costumes celebrating the world's various cultures culminates in a family-friendly festival. Parade: Hollywood Blvd. from Western Ave. to Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Festival: Carnival Culture Village, 6800 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., noon to 9 p.m. $20. laculturefestival.com