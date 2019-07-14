SoCal movie events & revivals, July 14-21: Outfest, ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Apollo 11’ and more

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition Abridged IMAX version of the 2019 documentary that uses rare archival film and audio recordings to re-create NASA’s 1969 moon landing. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Mon.-Fri., 1 and 3 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3 p.m.; through Oct. 3. $6.95-$8.95. (323) 724-3623. www.californiasciencecenter.org
Easy Rider 50th-anniversary screenings of this 1969 counterculture fable; with Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson; directed by Hopper. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 4 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com
The Empire Strikes Back / Return of the Jedi Outdoor screenings of these entries in the “Star Wars” franchise; with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones. John Anson Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. “Empire,” Sun., 8:30 p.m.; “Jedi,” next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $20-$40. cinespia.org
Miracle Mile Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham meet cute just in time to try to outrun a nuclear missile strike rumored to be headed for L.A. in Steve De Jarnatt’s atmospheric 1989 thriller. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu
42nd Street Tune-filled 1933 fable starring Ruby Keeler as a Broadway chorus girl who gets her shot at the big time. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 8 p.m. $10; packages available. sierramadreplayhouse.org
Outfest Los Angeles The citywide LGBTQ film festival returns with gala screenings, dramas, documentaries, shorts, etc., plus panel discussions, special events and more. Various venues, Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Starts Thu.; ends July 28. $16-$180; passes available. (213) 480-7065. festival.outfest.org
Black Panther Pershing Square’s Friday Night Flicks series of outdoor screenings continues with director Ryan Coogler’s hit 2018 Marvel superhero drama; with Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., L.A. Fri., sunset. Free. laparks.org
The Goonies OC Parks’ Sunset Cinema outdoor-screening series continues with Richard Donner’s kid-friendly 1985 adventure tale; with Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman. Yorba Regional Park, 7600 E. La Palma, Anaheim. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com
Retro Reels 2: Games Gone Wild Video game-themed double feature pairs the 1984 space adventure “The Last Starfighter” starring Lance Guest with 1989’s “The Wizard” starring Fred Savage, Luke Edwards, Christian Slater and Jenny Lewis. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. (800) 838-3006. downtownindependent.com
All That Jazz Secret Movie Club presents writer-director Bob Fosse’s musical 1979 drama about a Fosse-like Broadway choreographer; with Roy Scheider, Ben Vereen, Jessica Lange, Leland Palmer, Ann Reinking. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 10:30 a.m. $12.75-$20. eventbrite.com
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas! 1968 satire starring Peter Sellers as a lawyer who leaves his buttoned-down life behind to become a hippie. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 11:59 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com