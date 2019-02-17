Indie Focus: Culture and commerce collide in ‘Birds of Passage’

It was another topsy-turvy week in Hollywood, as we enter the final stretch of this year’s Oscars season and the show itself has remained an unusual focal point of attention. First, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that four awards would be presented during commercial breaks of the telecast and the acceptance speeches then aired later in the broadcast. Then, after a furor from members and online, they changed course. Who knows what might still happen before this year’s Oscars are actually handed out.