How Colombia’s ‘Birds of Passage’ directors flip the script on the typical narco movie

The film, which was short-listed for this year’s foreign film Oscar and opens Friday in Los Angeles, contains not a single reference to the Colombian narcos of the popular imagination: no Pablo Escobar, no cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco, no Cali Cartel. Instead, the focus is on how the early marijuana smuggling trade of the 1960s and ’70s reshaped the lives of the Wayuu, an indigenous ethnicity from La Guajira, a remote desert region in the north that is as arid as it is literary. (The family of Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez is from the vicinity.)