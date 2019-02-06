Breaking up is hard to do. Thankfully, there’s music.
Breakup songs are a genre unto themselves: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” “Achey Breaky Heart.” “Goodbye to You.” Maybe you had to listen to “Firework” on repeat all day every day for three weeks to get over a relationship gone sour. Maybe your ex did a killer Sinatra impression, and now hearing “My Way” makes your stomach turn. Maybe you were unfortunate enough to go through a breakup when “Somebody That I Used to Know” was playing nonstop on every radio station in the world. Or maybe you and the person formerly known as your significant other regularly rocked out to “Purple Rain,” and now the entire Prince discography is tainted.
If there’s a song you can’t listen to without thinking of that once-special someone, we want to hear about it.
What song did an ex ruin for you? Your answer may appear in a story on — of course Valentine’s Day.