Chadwick Boseman shines a light on Nina Simone's 'To Be Young, Gifted and Black'

“And you, a lot of times, don’t have family members that have ever achieved the things that you want to do. And so when you aspire to do something that is outside the realm of what the world would see you doing and also what your family has ever achieved … to be young, gifted and black is all of that,” Boseman added. “It’s to have everything but then not be quite able to grasp it and to be the able to persevere through that.”