Keep the party going with the best late-night hangouts in Koreatown
As the sun sets and the curtain goes down on Los Angeles, Koreatown comes alive. Neon-lighted signs, a soundtrack of honking cars and the aromas of grilled meat and fried foods all vie for attention, an almost psychedelic assault on the senses.
Once your eyes adjust, you’ll find a dense urban playground that invites you to choose your own adventure. Looking for late-night eats? Take your pick between Chicago-style deep dish, Thai noodles, Hawaiian-hued bar snacks or a World Series-worthy baseball steak. Tippling the night away? You can keep it classy at a velvet-walled haunt, pair natural wines with Cal-Korean cuisine or knock back beers at a treasured dive. Regardless of where you end up, there’s nearly always a stage with a microphone for crooning your heart out with karaoke.
And you don’t have to limit yourself to just one of these experiences. The neighborhood is so glutted with options, you can easily crawl from one spot to the next, perhaps capping the night with a flaming plate of galbi jjim from 24-hour-restaurant Sun Nong Dan.
The nightlife scene in Koreatown is both stuck in time and always evolving. There are the long-standing stalwarts outfitted in leather booths and vintage decor, as well as new entrants that steal attention with creative cocktails and vibey interiors.
Frank n Hank first opened on Western Avenue in 1933, and in 2015 was passed from longtime owner Tuyet “Snow” Rogers to Koreatown local Jimmy Han, who also owns Love Hour, a nearby cocktail bar with a burger window. Outside of common-sense updates like expanding the spirits collection and accepting credit cards, Han purposely left Snow’s bar unchanged.
“I kept everything the same as it was, the bathroom, even the carpet, I think it’s fine. Every dive bar needs its own cologne, if you will, a little musk,” Han said. “Same dart machine, same jukebox, same pool table.”
Despite Hollywood’s reputation, Koreatown is the true epicenter of L.A. nightlife. Night after night, its magnetism draws cross-generational crowds of locals and out-of-towners for bowling, arcade games and endless forms of fun. And yes, the parking is terrible, but that’s what shared rides and public transportation are for.
For whatever trouble you’re looking to get into, here are the best places to stay up late in Koreatown.
BiergartenLA
Blipsy Bar
Break Room 86
Cafe Brass Monkey
Dan Sung Sa
This is one of the best spots to close out a night, especially considering service runs until 2 a.m., but beware if you’re starting the evening at Dan Sung Sa with plans to head anywhere else: With skewers, stews and other Korean classics on lock and an ambiance so lively, time here easily slips away, and before you know it, it’s closing time. Nearly 40 years in and Caroline Cho’s quintessential Koreatown haunt — now in the L.A. Times 101 List Hall of Fame — doesn’t just feel indispensable to the city’s late-night scene, it’s defining it.
Frank N Hank
In 2015, Snow passed the bar on to Jimmy Han, a Koreatown native who grew up drinking there and who’s found success in other local ventures, including Beer Belly and Love Hour. He promised he’d keep the bar just as it’s always been: a reliable, open-hearted, serious drinkers’ spot with nothing to prove to anyone.
The other night, I walked in and had a few beers as I settled into a groove with the people near me. Dodgers bobbleheads hung out near displays of snack-size chips. Some young kids worthy of being carded had spilled over from the Wiltern; it was fine. The regulars were obvious lords, and I admired them. An older guy named Jim in a very vintage Lakers windbreaker told me he’d been coming to the bar for 30 years. “This is like a bar in New York,” said a well-meaning friend next to me. “No,” I said, correcting with a lush’s confidence. “This is like a bar in Los Angeles.”
H.M.S. Bounty
For the full experience, tuck into a booth and order wallet-friendly steak dinners, sandwiches and old-school entrées such as chicken piccata, sautéed sand dabs and shrimp scampi. It also serves modern bar food classics such as plump chicken wings, gooey quesadillas and crispy calamari, with a little something for any craving. The iconic Koreatown bar advertises its offerings as “food and grog for the weary sailor,” but make no mistake: Even the most landlubbing patron will find something to love at the Bounty.
Honey Night
The galbi sauce fried chicken is excellent by any Koreatown standard. It’s served over paper and a bed of fries in garlic sauce, along with cubes of crispy pickled radish. The menu is expansive, but for me, Honey Night excels in soups. The jjamppongtang, or spicy seafood soup, is a complex journey across scallops, mussels, shrimp and more, served in a sharing bowl set over a burner to keep the broth bubbling. The seafood egg soup is hearty and layered, giving you a hint of what the vibe might be like sitting roadside under tarps in Korea having delicious snacks with chilled soju and beers, hanging with friends. Sometimes I’ll end up dancing absently in my seat, bopping along to the hits that everyone else in the room seems to know the words to.
Lock and Key
Love Hour
NiteThyme Wine Bar
Normandie Club
Paper Tiger Bar
The Prince
R Bar
Red Room
Shatto 39 Lanes
Thai Angel
Indeed, the whole bar is a family affair, with her children Boss and Salanya “Angel” Inm also lending a hand in its operations. Thai Angel serves as a continuation of Eich’s Hollywood restaurant, which she ran for nearly 40 years before relocating to Koreatown. This bar-restaurant is livelier and home to regular dance parties, karaoke nights, album-release shows and DJ sets for a perfect fusion of culinary hits and nightlife. Come on the early end for a quiet dinner and drinks, later for the party.
The Venue
