Repelled by tear gas and confusion, many migrants leave the caravan to return home

On the northern end of the baseball field, under the scoreboard, PVC-pipe showers have been erected in the open air, next to a long row of about 40 portable toilets, where the stench can be overwhelming. The ground is muddy around the showers, where men and boys soap up and rinse in their boxers and trunks. Women and girls have a little more privacy, thanks to some red plastic sheeting that has been nailed to a crude frame of two-by-fours.