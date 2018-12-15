Truck explosion in Boyle Heights may have been caused by propane tank, police say

A box truck that exploded this evening in Boyle Heights sent debris flying but did not cause any injuries, police said.
The truck was near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street when it exploded about 5:47 p.m. Friday, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.
Officials believe the explosion may have been caused by a propane tank the truck was carrying.
The back of the truck was destroyed, but the driver was able to park the vehicle at a nearby gas station, Madison said. The driver and a passenger were uninjured and are being interviewed by police.