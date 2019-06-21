Dozens living illegally in South L.A. commercial building are evacuated

A commercial building in South Los Angeles was evacuated after authorities became aware that people were living there under illegal conditions, authorities said.
Early Friday morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of West 57th Street for the planned evacuation of up to 40 people, said Capt. Branden Silverman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Police Department and the city department of Building and Safety assisted in the evacuation.
Silverman said authorities evacuated 16 people, including multiple children, by 9 a.m. As officials boarded up most of the doors and windows, dozens more people were expected to return to pick up their belongings, he said.
The living conditions inside were “not healthy or safe,” he said. “It wasn’t designed to be inhabited.”
Trash was littered throughout the building, and there were rooms that had been divided up as living spaces, with overcrowded storage, Silverman said. For months, the building has been without water, gas or electricity, and it appeared to have a makeshift electrical system, he said.
Authorities had been working on code violations after the building was sold, but they only recently became aware that people were living in the building.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and a social services department were at the scene to help those who had been living in the building find temporary housing, Silverman said.
The building, which officials thought was once a church, had been sold months earlier, although its front signage still reads “New Heaven & Earth Christian Cntr Hope.”