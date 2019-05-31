Police fatally shoot family dog and woman armed with a machete and a gun in Ontario

A woman who was fatally shot by police Thursday was standing on the roof of a small structure in the backyard of a home in Ontario armed with a machete and a handgun, police said.
Ontario police dispatchers received a call at 2:18 p.m. about a woman with a gun threatening to kill herself in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of West Maple Street. A man who is related to the woman tried to disarm her after a police helicopter arrived at the scene but was unsuccessful, Officer Eliseo Guerrero said.
When other officers arrived, they saw the man and woman struggling over the firearm. Officers entered the backyard with a police dog after they became concerned that the weapon could go off, Guerrero said.
Authorities said they shot a large dog in the yard after the animal attacked the police K-9.
Police instructed the woman to put down a metal pipe and the gun she was then holding, but she refused and walked toward them. At least one officer opened fire, striking the woman, Guerrero said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The dog died at the scene. The police K-9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is expected to survive.