Son decapitated parents, dog in San Juan Capistrano murders, deputies say

An investigation is underway after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy shot a person suspected of having killed his parents and their dog in San Juan Capistrano Tuesday morning.

The adult son of two elderly San Juan Capistrano residents mutilated and decapitated them and their dog yesterday, Orange County investigators allege.

Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of killing his parents, 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil, according to a post on X by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responded to a 7:36 a.m. report of a domestic assault in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street, where they found the bodies, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matt Parrish said Tuesday.

Investigators allege that Gerdvil, covered in blood, fled the home after the homicides Tuesday morning, stole a golf cart and chased a maintenance worker in the mobile-home community. A community services officer spotted Gerdvil, leading deputies to him, the department said.

According to the department, a deputy saw Gerdvil leaving a bike trail near Calle Arroyo and shot him multiple times. Gerdvil was treated on scene until Orange County Fire Authority arrived, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital, where deputies said he was in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

The department said in a statement that no deputies were injured in the incident, but it gave no explanation for what prompted the deputy to shoot Gerdvil.

Deputies in San Juan Capistrano have body-worn cameras, and video from the incident will be released “in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office,” the department said. State law requires video of police-involved shootings to be released within 45 days in most cases.