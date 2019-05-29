Robert Bernstein, publisher and champion of dissidents around the world, dies at 96

In the 1970s, he visited the Soviet Union and became a leading voice in pushing for the rights of Soviet writers, and later for those in South America, China and Czechoslovakia. He helped found Helsinki Watch, a watchdog for the human rights provisions in the Helsinki Accords signed by the U.S. and the Soviet Union in 1975. A handful of related organizations followed, including Asia Watch and Americas Watch, before all were combined under Bernstein's leadership into Human Rights Watch in 1988.