Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela

Considered one of the greatest pitchers in Dodgers history, Fernando Valenzuela‘s impact stretched beyond a World Series title and his accomplishments on the mound.

Valenzuela’s meteoric rise with the Dodgers in 1981 ignited “Fernandomania”, creating a bond between the Dodgers and Latino fans that continues to run strong more than four decades after his major-league debut.

Valenzuela played 11 seasons with the Dodgers, winning a World Series title with the team in 1981. He also threw a no-hitter with the Dodgers in June 1990.

After leaving the Dodgers in 1991, he played for the Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres and Cardinals before retiring in 1997. He return to the Dodgers in 2003, joining Jaime Jarrin in the team’s Spanish-language radio broadcast booth.

Take a look back at the life and career of the legendary Dodgers pitcher and radio broadcaster, who died at the age of 63 on Tuesday:

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela delivers during the 1981 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. (Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, left, speaks next to with interpreter Jaime Jarrin during a news conference on Nov. 11, 1981. (Saxon Reed / Associated Press)

Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, right, races with Mike Scioscia during a workout at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 1, 1981. (Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela warms up at Dodger Stadium in 1980. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is surrounded by students during a visit to Sheridan Street Elementary in December 1984. (Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela lets Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda inspect his pitching grip during spring training in March 1983. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers scout Mike Brito, left, smiles as Fernando Valenzuela celebrates with teammates after the Dodgers’ World Series win over the New York Yankees in October 1981. Brito was responsible for the Dodgers signing Valenzuela in 1979. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela raises a magnum of champagne after the Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros to clinch the National League West division title on October 12, 1981. (Associated Press)

Fernando Valenzuela and his soon-to-be wife Linda Margarita Burgos Metri prepare to be married at the Immaculate Mary Church, in Merida, Mexico, on December 29, 1981. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela signs autographs at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, left, and pitcher Fernando Valenzuela wear sombreros during an event in Los Angeles in December 1981. (Wally Fong / Associated Press)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela delivers during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9, 1985. (Lennox McLendon / Associated Press)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela winds up to deliver a pitch during a game against the Houston Astros in 1988. (Allsport)

Fernando Valenzuela twirls a rope as he hops through it during a visit from the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 2, 1985. Valenzuela was an amateur rope twirler and he put on a short show before a game against the Atlanta Braves. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

Fernando Valenzuela, left, and Tommy Lasorda during an exhibition game in Monterrey, Mexico, in March 1991. (Jon SooHoo / Los Angeles Dodgers)

Fernando Valenzuela smiles while with the Angels’ double-A affiliate, the Midland Angels, in 1991. (Courtesy of the Midland Rockhounds)

San Diego Padres pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, center, celebrates with teammate Rickey Henderson, right, after the Padres defeated the Dodgers to win the NL West division title on Sept. 29, 1996. (Associated Press)

Fernando Valenzuela, left, presents Clayton Kershaw with his first Cy Young award before a game at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2012. (Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, shares a laugh with Fernando Valenzuela before a ceremony honoring Spanish language radio announcer Jaime Jarrin at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 2, 2018. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Fernando Valenzuela throws ceremonial the first pitch after his jersey number was retired by the Dodgers on August 11, 2023. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela, Dodgers’ broadcaster and legendary pitcher, receives the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition award during a naturalization ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 29, 2022. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela poses at Dodger Stadium in March 2011. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)