Rocker Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden’s original vocalist, dies at 66

Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden’s first lead singer, died Monday. He was 66.

He died at his home in Salisbury, England, his family and his record label, Conquest Music, said in a statement on his official Facebook page. No cause of death was given but Di’Anno had been having medical issues for years, suffering from a weakened immune system after contracting sepsis nine years ago and performing in a wheelchair since undergoing knee surgery in 2022. He performed more than 100 shows in his chair since 2023.

“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory,” the label said. It did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today,” Iron Maiden said in a statement issued on behalf of the band, co-managers Andy Taylor and Rod Smallwood and the entire Iron Maiden team.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts Iron Maiden shows no rust The band turns the way-back machine to vintage year 1985 for its Forum stage set.

“Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world,” the statement said. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Di’Anno and bassist Steve Harris backstage in Croatia during the band’s Legacy of the Beast world tour in May 2022.

“We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more,” the band said.

“It’s just so sad he’s gone,” Harris added, noting that he recently was texting with Di’Anno about the ups and downs of the West Ham United men’s soccer club.

Advertisement

“At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate,” Harris said.

Born Paul Andrews in Chingford, East London, on May 17, 1958, Di’Anno made a name for himself as a member of Iron Maiden from 1978-81. He recorded the band’s self-titled debut album in 1980 and then the 1981 follow-up, “Killers.” After he was fired, he was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who has remained the act’s lead vocalist. Later, Di’Anno fronted other bands, including Killers, Battlezone and Warhorse.

In September, he released “The Book of the Beast” album of his favorite songs recorded since leaving Iron Maiden, which featured Tony Martin from Black Sabbath, ZP Theart from Dragonforce and Lidya Balaban from the band Crowley.

Advertisement

He also announced that he would play only select festivals and larger shows in theaters based on wheelchair accessibility. In 2023, Di’Anno confirmed that Iron Maiden had helped him pay medical bills for the last few months of treatment, saying that he would be “forever grateful for that.”