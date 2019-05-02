A right and reasonable crackdown on illegal campaigning

Local governments are opposed to the idea. They worry that the commission might wield its new authority unfairly. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, for instance, voted to oppose the bill. The county is currently being investigated by the FPPC for spending $1 million on television ads and social media posts that seemed to promote Measure H, a sales tax hike to pay for homeless services on the 2017 ballot. The ads don’t clearly advocate for the measure, but do speak glowingly of what it would do. Is this allowable “education” or prohibited “advocacy”? The county regularly uses television and radio advertisements to impart important information not related to political campaigns, so that can’t be used as proof alone that a communication is illegal.