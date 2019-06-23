If we’re going to make reparations to native Californians, we have to do it right

To the editor: Regarding the issue of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s formal apology to native Californians, there is a concern by the Gabrielino/Tongva, the Juaneño/Acjachemen and other tribal groups, who are not recognized by the federal government because of the disruption caused by the Spanish mission system, the appropriation of lands during the Mexican rancho period, and outright genocide perpetrated by white Americans.