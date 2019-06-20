California’s story was written with Native American blood. Let’s finally admit it

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom finally did what should have been done a long time ago. During a blessing ceremony at the site where the California Indian Heritage Center will be built, Newsom formally apologized for the state’s historical role in atrocities committed against thousands of native Californians. And it was more than a nice, if overdue, gesture: It was accompanied by the creation of a panel, which he called a Truth and Healing Council, that will hear testimony and seek to clarify the historical record. The council will also consider future steps, the governor said — which could include the possibility of formal reparations.